Former AP CM N Bhaskara Rao joins BJP in presence of AMit Shah

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], July 06 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Bhaskara Rao joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today in Ranga Reddy.

Rao joined the party at the launch of BJP's nationwide membership campaign here in Shamshabad conviction centre which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This was the BJP president's first visit to Hyderabad after the Lok Sabha polls.

The inauguration function was attended by the party's state leadership and more than 5,000 membership drive in-charges from three districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal. (ANI)