Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal takes oath as Union Minister in PM Modi's Cabinet

New Delhi [India] July 7 (ANI): Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took oath as Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Wednesday.

Sarbananda Sonowal served as Assam's Chief Minister between 2016 and 2021.



He has earlier served as Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Sports and Youth Affairs in PM Modi's cabinet during his first term.

Sonowal had started from students politics and was the president of Assam's oldest student body, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) from 1992 to 1999. He was the president of the Union from 1992 to 1999. Also from 1994 - 2004, Sonowal was the Chairman of North East Students Organisation (NESO), the umbrella student organization spread across the seven North-Eastern States.

From 2001 to 2004, he served as MLA, Assam Legislative Assembly from Moran Constituency. From 2004 - 2009, he served as Member of Parliament, 14th Lok Sabha from Dibrugarh Constituency. (ANI)

