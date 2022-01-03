Former Chandigarh Congress Vice President Devinder Singh Babla, councilor wife join BJP

Chandigarh [India], January 2 (ANI): Former Vice President of Chandigarh Congress Devinder Singh Babla along with his wife Harpreet Kaur Babla joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher, BJP Chandigarh President Arun Sood and other party leaders were present at the event.

Former councillor Babla, whose wife is a councillor from a ward reserved for women, slammed Congress for nepotism and said that he was feeling suffocated while working with the party.



"I was feeling suffocated in Congress. Nepotism has prevailed over the party," Babla said.

He also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has been involved in the horse-trading, adding that AAP will be exposed in a few months.

The former councillor said that he realized that his ideology matches BJP.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Party's strength has increased as Babla has joined BJP."

"We welcome Harpreet Kaur Babla, Councillor and Devinder Singh Babla, Former Vice President Chandigarh Congress in BJP Family Chandigarh," Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tweeted. (ANI)

