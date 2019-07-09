Former Cong leader Iqbal malik joins BJP

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Former Congress leader Iqbal Malik joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of National Secretary Ram Madhav in Jammu on Monday.

"The decision of former Congress leader Iqbal Malik to join BJP is a very wise decision. I welcome everyone who is joining the BJP. This will enhance our strength in Jammu and Kashmir. Together we will lead the party to the victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections," Madhav said.

While addressing the party workers, Madhav said that the BJP will work towards the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir. Opposition parties have created a fear in the minority communities in the country but the BJP is a party which believes in taking forward everyone together and treating all communities as equal."

He also said that in past five years, under the BJP government various steps have been taken for the growth of the minority communities resulting that people from minority communities are praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extending their support to the BJP.

"Today, BJP and PM Modi are the present of the country and I am certain that BJP and PM Modi will also be the future of this country," he said. (ANI)

