Former Congress leader Kripashankar Singh to join BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, former Minister of State (Mos) and Congress leader Kripashankar Singh is all set to join BJP.



Singh will join BJP in the presence of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party state president Chandrakant Patil at State Office in Mumbai Nariman Point 12 pm Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said "Kripashankar Singh has been a big leader and has a relevance in Mumbai politics, he has been in touch since last few months, he will be joining BJP in the presence of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil and other BJP leaders."

When asked if he is being given any big responsibility being a north Indian face and as BMC elections are close, Bhandari said, "Definitely Singh has been a big face in the city, however, whatever responsibility will be given it will be decided by the party and will be announced soon." (ANI)

