Former Congress leaders including Amarinder Singh, Jaiveer Shergill get key national roles in BJP

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda appointed nine senior leaders for key national roles in the party, including Captain Amarinder Singh, with immediate effect on Friday.

According to an official statement by the BJP, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former MP Sunil Jakhar, and Union Minister of Jal Shakti in the Uttar Pradesh government Swatantradev Singh have been appointed as members of the National Executive.

The ruling party has appointed former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill as its national spokesperson.

Further, the BJP appointed as special invitees to its National Executive, Uttarkhand-based Madan Kaushik, Chhattisgarh's Vishnudev Sai, and three Punjab-based leaders-- S Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kaliya, and Amanjot Kaur Ramuwaliya. (ANI)