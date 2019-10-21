Former Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda casts vote in Rohtak

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Former Congress Member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda cast his vote in Rohtak on Monday morning.

The former MP's father and three-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda is contesting from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency.

Earlier today, taking a jibe at former Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Khattar's stunt of riding a bicycle on the polling day was a mere 'jumla'.

"For 5 years he did not ride on anything else other than a helicopter, all these acts on the polling day are just jumlas," Hooda told ANI here after casting his vote.

The electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.

The assembly election in Haryana will witness a multi-cornered contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The counting in Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 24. (ANI)

