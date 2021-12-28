Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joins BJP, ahead of Punjab polls

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party, kickstart his political innings.

Mongia, 44, took the primary membership of the ruling party at the Centre at a function here in the national capital.



The former left-hand batsman who played limited over internationals for India hails from Punjab, where Assembly polls are set to be held early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117 member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

