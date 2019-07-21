Sheila Dikshit cremated in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:10 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit was cremated with full state honours at the national capital's oldest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, on Sunday.

Dikshit, who passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday after a cardiac arrest, was laid to rest using the CNG method as desired.

Hundreds joined in for the Congress stalwart's last journey from the party headquarters to Nigambodh Ghat. With her smiling photograph in front, a truck decorated with white flowers carried her mortal remains as supporters bid a tearful adieu to their leader.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia were present for the last rites, among others.

Dikshit, who died at 3.55 pm at a hospital on Saturday, had served as Delhi's chief minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and in 2013. She was credited for national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system.

The concept of CNG to curb pollution was also introduced in the national capital by Dikshit during her tenure.

The private hospital where Dikshit was admitted, said in a statement that despite all resuscitative efforts, Dikshit died after a cardiac arrest.

While talking to ANI on Saturday, her son Sandeep Dikshit had said, “Whenever there is a down to earth leader, it is very challenging to continue with their legacy. That is why we think of them as someone who is much ahead of us. She (Sheila) is a role model for me and thousands of people who practice good politics. I hope, we will continue to have her leadership in various forms.”

On Saturday, Delhi government had declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Sheila Dikshit.

Her mortal remains were kept at her home in Delhi's Nizamuddin East area on Saturday and at the AICC headquarters on Sunday morning.

Leaders across party lines paid tributes to the stalwart with National Conference's Omar Abdullah, BJP's Sushma Swaraj, and LK Advani and CPI's D Raja paying their respects to Dikshit on Sunday at her residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi also paid respects to Sheila Dikshit at her residence on Saturday. (ANI)

