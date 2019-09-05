Representative Image
Former Delhi Congress presidents to meet Sonia Gandhi today evening

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): All former Delhi Congress presidents on Thursday called by party interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Thursday evening ahead of state assembly polls slated to be held in early 2020.
Those who will attend the meeting with Gandhi are Arvinder Singh Lovely, Ajay Maken, Jayaprakash Narayan and Subhash Chopra.
It is believed that Gandhi has called meeting with the four leaders for deliberations on a consensus candidate for the post of Delhi president.
This post is lying vacant after the demise of veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit in July.
AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko had earlier stated that the next Delhi Congress president will "not be an outsider".
Chacko further stated that he had been instructed by Sonia Gandhi to gather the feedback of local leaders for a suitable candidate to head the party in the national capital. (ANI)

