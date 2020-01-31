Former Delhi minister's name features in both BJP, Congress poll documents

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, the BJP manifesto released on Friday carries the name of former Congress MLA and Delhi minister Raj Kumar Chauhan in the list of party's manifesto committee members.

Interestingly, Chauhan's name also features in the Congress party's star campaigner's list for Delhi Assembly elections sent to the Election Commission.

Chauhan, a four-time MLA and a three-term minister in Sheila Dikshit cabinet, had joined BJP in May last year, but later returned to the Congress party's fold. (ANI)

