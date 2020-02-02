Former IGP barred from addressing anti-CAA protest at AMU

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Abdur Rehman, a former Special Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Sunday, who was set to address a protest at Aligarh Muslim University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), was intercepted by the police at Lodha and was sent back to Delhi.

The former IPS officer said he was invited at the AMU by their students' union to address them on CAA, NRC and NPR.

"I was invited by the AMU students union to speak on CAA and NRC, NPR. I had travelled from Delhi to Aligarh especially for the session. When I reached Khera, I was taken to the police station and they said that if I go there then some problem may arise and is a risk to law and order," said Abdul Rehman.

"So, I will follow what I have been asked to do and I understand their sentiments. On their request I am going back to Delhi," he added.

"Abdur Rehman was invited at the university and he has resigned. When we received the information, we took him to the police station on his way and asked him to leave. He agreed to us and was sent back, "CO Civil Line Anil Samania told the reporters.

Rahman had resigned from his post in December 2019 in protest against the passage of the bill.

In an open letter, Rahman had said that Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was against the basic features of the Constitution. He had condemned the bill passed by parliament last month.

"As (a step of) civil disobedience, I have decided not to continue in the service and thus not to attend office from tomorrow. I am quitting the service finally. I say sorry to those who want me to continue in the service and give justice to the deprived people," Rahman had said. (ANI)

