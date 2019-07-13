Former INLD leader Gopichand Gahlot joins BJP

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Gopichand Gahlot joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in Gurugram in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Gehlot was elected from Gurugram legislative assembly constituency as an independent candidate in 2000. He has also held the post of Deputy Speaker in Haryana Assembly.

This week, the 62-year-old had tendered his resignation to INLD.

The Legislative Assembly elections for the state of Haryana are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

