Former IRS officer D Murlikumar appointed special expenditure observer for Vellore LS by-poll

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed former IRS officer D Murlikumar as the special expenditure observer for the Lok Sabha by-poll to Vellore constituency scheduled to be held on August 5.

The counting of votes will take place on August 9.

The ECI had earlier cancelled polls for the parliamentary seat in the wake of the seizure of a large amount of unaccounted cash.

"Muralikumar was Director-General of Income Tax (DG, I-T), Chennai, when a single seizure of Rs 11 crore was unearthed as an organised racket of distribution of cash to voters," EC spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan tweeted.

The then Special Expenditure Observer Madhu Mahajan had recommended the countermanding of election to Vellore constituency in May, she said.

Voting in Vellore parliamentary constituency was rescinded by President Ram Nath Kovind on the EC's recommendation on April 16.

A large amount of unaccounted cash had allegedly been seized from a warehouse belonging to a DMK candidate in the state.

"Besides the action in Vellore, under Muralikumar's leadership, the I-T team had seized Rs 61.76 crore in various other search actions related to elections," Sharan said in another tweet. (ANI)

