Former Kerala LoP Ramesh Chennithala says "no need for controversy" in Sudhakaran's remarks on Nehru

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): Former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday extended support to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran over his remark on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which he later clarified as a "slip of the tongue".

The former LoP said that there was no need to exaggerate the controversy that revolves around Sudhakaran's speech that he delivered while attending a function on November 14.

"He was speaking at a function on Nehruji's birthday. It was a one-hour speech and in one sentence, there was a slip of tongue and he regrets that. There is no need for further controversy on that issue," Ramesh Chennithala said.



He further added that Congress adheres to the principles of secularism and its ideology too advocates for that.

"Congress adheres to the principles of Secularism and our ideology too lays its idea of secularism. So there is no question of deviating from that. It has been explained properly. He has regretted on that matter. We all are working together for the party's betterment and are working together," he said further.

Sudhakaran, during the function, organised to celebrate Children's Day in Kannur, said "Nehru is a symbol of the highest level of democratic consciousness that made B R Ambedkar Law Minister. He was magnanimous enough to make RSS leader (Syama Prasad Mookerjee) a minister in his own cabinet. He has the large-heartedness to even compromise with communal fascism for democracy."

However, he later clarified his comments by terming it a "slip of tongue" as he was trying to emphasise Nehru's politics of tolerance and large heartedness..." (ANI)

