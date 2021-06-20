Former Madras HC judge Kanagaraj appointed chairman of AP State Police Complaints Authority

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday appointed the former Judge of Madras High Court Justice (retired) V Kanagaraj as the Chairman of the State Police Complaints Authority.



Kanagaraj will hold the post for three years from the date of taking charge.

Notably, this is the second time when the YSR Congress government roped Kanagaraj into the state administration. Earlier, the government had removed Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner and placed Kanagaraj in that position.

However, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had approached the High Court that gave the decision in favour of him. Following this, Kanagaraj had immediately stepped down within a few days. (ANI)

