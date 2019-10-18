Former MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Former Haryana Minister and three-time MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He was given the party's membership at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi in the morning today.

He was earlier with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Bhadana had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections against BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar from Moren seat.

He has been the MLA from Khatauli seat in Uttar Pradesh and Samalka seat in Haryana. (ANI)

