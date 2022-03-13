Former PM Manmohan Singh, five others skip Congress Working Committee meeting

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and five other senior Congress leaders skipped the party's Working Committee meeting on Sunday.

Former defence minister AK Antony skipped the meeting as he tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The other leaders who did not attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting include party MP A Chella Kumar, former Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Tariq Hameed Karra and G Sanjeeva Reddy.

A meeting of the CWC is underway to discuss the party's crushing defeat in Assembly elections in five states.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. (ANI)

