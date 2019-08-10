Kujur hoped the party will help in changing the country for better.
Kujur hoped the party will help in changing the country for better.

Former RS member Kujur resigns from Congress

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:53 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Rajya Sabha MP Santiuse Kujur has resigned from the Congress party.
Kujur, in his resignation letter on Saturday, said that it was his "personal decision" to resign from the party.
"With regret, I would like to inform you that I am tendering my resignation from the membership of the party with immediate effect and all other party portfolios given by the Congress party. This is purely my personal decision," said Kujur in the letter addressed to the Congress president.

He also wished for the party's "bright future" and hoped that the party will help in changing the country for better."
Kujur's tenure at the Upper House MP had ended in June this year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:28 IST

J-K: Governor Malik urges CEO Shailendra Kumar to expedite BDC elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar to expedite the process of electing representatives to the Block Development Council (BDC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:27 IST

After paperless Parliament, App for MPs: Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Vowing to make the Parliament paperless by the next session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday announced some new steps to facilitate effective participation of the members in the proceedings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:24 IST

Police casualties not less than that of conventional war: CJI...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday remarked that police casualties are not less than the casualties of conventional war and acknowledged their contribution as nation builders.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:12 IST

DGCA suspends licenses of two SpiceJet pilots

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of two SpiceJet pilots, who were involved in the runway overrun while landing the aircraft at Mumbai airport.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:11 IST

12 dead, over 1.4 lakh evacuated from floods-hit areas in...

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that 12 people have lost their lives while over 1.4 lakh people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:09 IST

Man gives Triple Talaq on stamp paper in Aligarh; case registered

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The police have registered a case against a man after a woman was allegedly given Triple Talaq on a stamp paper of hundred rupees in Aligarh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:02 IST

Haryana: Youth dumps BMW car in canal after parents denied...

Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A youth pushed his BMW car in a canal after his parents denied to buy him a Jaguar car, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:58 IST

Situation is normal now in Vadodara, Govt monitoring situation: DG

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rains and rise in the level of Vishvamitra river, the District Collector Shalini Agarwal on Saturday said that the situation is normal right now and the administration is monitoring the water level of the river.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:51 IST

President Kovind pays tribute to former president V V Giri on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday paid floral tributes to Varahagiri Venkata Giri, former president of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:36 IST

Pakistan yet to respond to India's proposal on Kartarpur corridor

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): India is yet to receive a response from Pakistan over its proposal to hold technical level meetings in the first week of August to finalise the alignment of the interim approach path for the Kartarpur Corridor and hoped that Islamabad would respond expeditiously to

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:27 IST

Centre agrees to sanction over Rs 26 crore for Science City...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Centre has agreed to sanction Rs 26.9 crore for the second phase of upgradation of the Pushpa Gujral Science City (PGSC) in Kapurthala, Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:22 IST

Gujarat: Flood hits Vadodara due to heavy rainfall

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Normal life was affected in Vadodara after the water level in Vishwamitri River swelled due to incessant rain in Gujarat.

Read More
iocl