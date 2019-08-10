Former RS member Kujur resigns from Congress

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Rajya Sabha MP Santiuse Kujur has resigned from the Congress party.

Kujur, in his resignation letter on Saturday, said that it was his "personal decision" to resign from the party.

"With regret, I would like to inform you that I am tendering my resignation from the membership of the party with immediate effect and all other party portfolios given by the Congress party. This is purely my personal decision," said Kujur in the letter addressed to the Congress president.



He also wished for the party's "bright future" and hoped that the party will help in changing the country for better."

Kujur's tenure at the Upper House MP had ended in June this year. (ANI)

