Former SP MPs Nagar, Seth are BJP candidates for Rajya Sabha by-election

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar, who resigned from the Samajwadi Party (SP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, were nominated as the party's candidates for the by-election to Rajya Sabha.

The by-election will be held on September 23 and the counting will take place on the same evening. Both the seats fell vacant after Seth and Nagar resigned from Rajya Sabha and later joined the BJP.

The candidature of both the leaders was announced after the Central Election Committee of the BJP cleared the names.

Earlier, Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, also left the SP to join BJP. He was later elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

The party also released a list of candidates for the by-polls to Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the list, Ojasvi Mandavi will be the BJP candidate from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Hari N from Kerala's Pala, Mimi Majumder from Tripura's Badharghat and Yuvraj Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur Assembly Constituency.

The by-elections in the four states will be held on September 23, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced on August 25. (ANI)