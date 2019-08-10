The duo was formally inducted into the BJP here at party headquarters on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Former SP MPs Sanjay Seth, Surendra Nagar join BJP

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Sanjay Seth and Surendra Nagar, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the party, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's decision to abrogate Article 370.
The duo was formally inducted into BJP here at the party headquarters in the presence of senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, former SP leader Neeraj Shekhar and the party leader Naresh Aggarwal.
Yadav welcomed the two leaders into the party and hailed their decision to join the BJP.
"Two Rajya Sabha members are joining the BJP and they are leaving their seats in the Upper House. They have expressed confidence in Modi and his leadership and have joined the party. I and party welcome their decision to support the party," said Yadav.
Seth and Nagar said that BJP's decision to revoke Article 370 has inspired them to join the party.
"I want to thank [Home Minister] Amit Shah and PM Modi that they have inducted me into their party. I have taken this decision after getting inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision," said Seth.
"I have decided to switch the sides when a bill to revoke Article 370 was introduced and the SP was opposing that. I had submitted my resignation thereafter," added Seth.
Nagar said that Home Minister Amit Shah has created a history by scrapping the Article.
"I am inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas'. Amit Shah has created a history by revoking Article 370. I am joining the BJP after being inspired by that," said Nagar.
Earlier, Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, also left the SP to join BJP.
With the exit of the three leaders, the SP is now left with just ten members in the Upper House. (ANI)

