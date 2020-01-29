Fortunate that I can work under PM Modi's guidance: Saina Nehwal on joining BJP

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday said that she is fortunate to be getting a chance to work under the guidance of a very hardworking leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is a great day today. I have won several titles and have tried to bring fame to my country. I am a very hardworking person and I can see how Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for the country day and night. I am fortunate enough that I can work under his guidance," said Nehwal.

"The BJP government at the Center has been making efforts to provide facilities in the field of sports with schemes like Khelo India. Today, I am joining a party, which is doing so well for the country. I hope I will too do something good for my country. A big thanks to BJP to honour me with its membership," she added.

Nehwal joined BJP in presence of party's national general secretary Arun Singh.

"Saina is a player who has brought fame to the entire nation. The number one badminton player will now work under the guidance of Modi ji," Singh said.

"You have won 24 international titles. In 2012, she won Bronze in London Olympics. In Commonwealth Games, you brought gold for India. You are the recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Vibushna and Arjuna Award. Everyone gets inspired by you. The whole country takes immense pride that we have such a wonderful player in our country. We wholeheartedly welcome you to BJP," he said while welcoming Nehwal to party.

The BJP welcomed Saina, 29, with a beautiful flower bouquet and its trademark yellow coloured scarf.



The former world number 1 was inducted into the BJP ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections and is likely to be roped in for the party's ongoing poll campaign.



The popular badminton star has been honoured with the country's top sporting awards like the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award.



Saina's elder sister Abu Chandranshu Nehwal also joined the BJP today.



On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knocked in the very first round.



On January 22 she was knocked out of Thailand Masters after losing to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-13, 17-21, 21-15.



Last year, a number of sportspersons including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Commonwealth Games medal-winning wrestler Babita Phogat had joined BJP. (ANI)