Four BJD candidates file nomination for RS poll

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Four BJD candidates on Wednesday filed their nominations for the coming Rajya Sabha election from Odisha.

The four candidates -- Sujeet Kumar, Mamata Mahanta, Munna Khan and Subash Singh filed their nomination in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik.

"Extremely happy and extremely grateful to the Chief Minister for reposing his faith in me. I will do my best for the interest of the state and particularly for the overall development of Kalahandi," one of the BJD candidates said after filing the nomination.

The other candidates too expressed their gratitude to the party and Naveen Patnaik for their candidature. The BJD candidates are likely to win as the BJP has not fielded any candidate.

Muna Khan was an advisor to Minority Affairs Department while Sujeet Kumar was an advisor to the Special Development Council and has done his MBA from Oxford University and Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University.

Mamata Mahanta is a member of BJD Mahila wing in Mayurbhanj District.

Subhash Singh was associated with Labour and Trade Union Movement and Biju Sramika Samukhya and contributed immensely for the welfare of labourers.

The four seats will be vacated by BJD's Anubhav Mohanty, Narendra Swain and Sarojini Hembram and Congress's Ranjib Biswal.

Anubhav Mohanty has been elected to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara. The term of the other three members will end on April 2. The election to fill the Rajya Sabha vacancies is scheduled for March 26. (ANI)

