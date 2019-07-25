Four TDP MLAs suspended from AP Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs were suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly for stalling the House proceedings on Thursday.

The four MLAs - Ashok Bendalam, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu">Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy - have been suspended by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram for the rest of the day.

The move was taken by the Speaker after Legislative Affairs Minister B Rajendranath had proposed their suspension for creating hurdles in the business of the House.

On Wednesday three TDP MLAs - K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu - were suspended after Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion against them as they surrounded the Speaker's chair protesting the government's response on pension for women belonging to backward and minority communities. (ANI)

