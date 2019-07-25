Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs were suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly for stalling the House proceedings on Thursday.
The four MLAs - Ashok Bendalam, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu">Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy - have been suspended by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram for the rest of the day.
The move was taken by the Speaker after Legislative Affairs Minister B Rajendranath had proposed their suspension for creating hurdles in the business of the House.
On Wednesday three TDP MLAs - K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu - were suspended after Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion against them as they surrounded the Speaker's chair protesting the government's response on pension for women belonging to backward and minority communities. (ANI)
Four TDP MLAs suspended from AP Assembly
ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:15 IST
