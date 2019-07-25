Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Four TDP MLAs suspended from AP Assembly

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:15 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs were suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly for stalling the House proceedings on Thursday.
The four MLAs - Ashok Bendalam, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu">Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy - have been suspended by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram for the rest of the day.
The move was taken by the Speaker after Legislative Affairs Minister B Rajendranath had proposed their suspension for creating hurdles in the business of the House.
On Wednesday three TDP MLAs - K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu - were suspended after Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion against them as they surrounded the Speaker's chair protesting the government's response on pension for women belonging to backward and minority communities. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:18 IST

Azam Khan fined Rs 3.27cr over construction of university gate...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court on Thursday ordered Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan to demolish the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, built on public works department (PWD) land, within 15 days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:16 IST

Rabri Devi accuses Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi of corruption,...

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Thursday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi of corruption and led a protest outside the state Legislative Assembly demanding an investigation into the scams that took place during hi

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:07 IST

Floods wreak havoc in Nalbari district of Assam

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 25 (ANI): Over 53 villages in Nalbari district have been adversely affected due to floods owing to the rise in water levels of various rivers following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Bhutan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:03 IST

Bring laws for separated women of all communities, not just...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress MP from Kishanganj, Mohammad Jawed on Thursday opposed the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha and said that the government should bring "laws for separated women of all communities" and not just Muslims.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:57 IST

JD(U) walks out of LS after opposing Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): BJP ally Janata Dal (United) on Thursday opposed the Triple Talaq Bill and walked out of the Lok Sabha saying it will create distrust among a particular community.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:55 IST

Delhi: Businessman shot at by unknown assailant in Civil Lines area

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A businessman was shot at by an unidentified assailant on Thursday in Civil Lines area of New Delhi. Police are currently tracing the assailant.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:49 IST

Still going through resignations: K'taka Speaker on rebel MLAs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Thursday said that he is still looking into the resignations submitted by rebel MLAs belonging to Congress and JD(S).

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:47 IST

Meeting between Kumaraswamy, Ramalinga Reddy concludes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): A meeting between caretaker Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy concluded on Thursday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:40 IST

Country's only religion is Constitution: Lekhi during discussion...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Hitting out at the previous Congress-led governments for appeasement of Muslims, BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday said that the Modi government showed the courage to bring a law against the practice of Triple Talaq, while adding the only religion of the countr

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:39 IST

Plea moved in Delhi HC seeking restriction on cash transactions...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Centre and AAP government to restrict cash transactions above Rs 10, 000.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:37 IST

Bihar: Man arrested for gun possession at Patna airport

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): The CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) on Thursday arrested a man at Patna airport after a country-made pistol was found in his luggage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:27 IST

SC directs Centre to fund, set up special POCSO courts

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to fund and set up exclusive courts in every district where 100 or more cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are pending.

Read More
iocl