Free high-speed internet to be provided across Bengaluru: Deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Free high-speed internet for an hour per day will be provided to people across Bengaluru with the help of all interested players in the market, said Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

"Free high-speed internet for one hour each day to be provided across Bengaluru. It requires 9 months for the implementation of the project. Any company, interested in providing this facility of free internet, is welcome," Narayan told reporters here on Wednesday.

Act Fibernet, which is a telecommunications company with its headquarters in Bengaluru, has come forward to offer the services, said the minister.

Speaking to reporters, the deputy chief minister said that high-density zones will be identified in such a way that the free internet services can be provided to people across the city.

"Wifi zones will be set up at close to 4,000 locations in Bengaluru at colleges, bus stops, hospitals among others based on the requirement," Narayan said.

"This has been a consistent demand from the public and tourists and other stakeholders to have this kind of facility so that the needs of the people can be met from the government," he added. (ANI)