Fresh row in TMC: Kunal Ghosh demands arrest of Mukul Roy, calls him 'BJP leader'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 11 (ANI): In a big political development in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Friday demanded the arrest of party colleague Mukul Roy in the Saradha and Narada case while calling him a "BJP leader".

Taking to Twitter, the TMC spokesperson said, "CBI and ED should arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in Saradha and Narada case. I have already sent them a letter praying for joint interrogation with him. He is an influential conspirator. He has used different parties only for his personal protection. Mukul Roy should not be spared."

A fresh row has sparked in TMC over Mukul Roy, who left the BJP and joined the party in June last year following TMC's landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly polls.



West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday made it clear that Mukul Roy who joined TMC in June last year is still a BJP MLA in official records. Following this, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh demanded Roy's arrest, calling him a BJP leader.

Mukul Roy is an MLA from the Krishnanagar North and had contested the polls on a BJP ticket. After he joined TMC, BJP demanded the cancellation of Roy's membership from the Assembly. BJP also moved to court. The case is pending in the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Speaker Biman Banerjee said that the application of the dismissal of Mukul Roy's MLA post under the anti-defection law was rejected due to a lack of enough evidence. So technically, Mukul Roy is currently in the BJP as his legislature is not being dismissed.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will hold an emergency meeting with senior leaders of her party on Saturday. (ANI)

