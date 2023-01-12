From BJP meetings to Lok Sabha Pravas, Nadda has a busy January

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is all set to have a hectic start to 2023 with a series of party meetings, visits to poll-bound states and Lok Sabha Pravas.

"It is not easy to be the president of the world's largest party and our leaders like Nadda ji are an inspiration," a top BJP office bearer told ANI.

Nadda who is all set to get his presidency term extended next week at the party's national executive meeting has been busy all along.

"Just this week, Nadda held a meeting with leaders for the Lok Sabha Pravas. Following this, he held a day-long meeting with the party General Secretary and also held a meeting on "know your BJP campaign"...Today our president held a rally in poll-bound Tripura. Apart from that there are multiple meetings he holds with the party leaders that many are unaware of. That's the kind of efforts that are put in," a national general secretary said.

The coming few days are vital for the saffron party which will be holding its National Executive meeting in the national capital. Nadda will be chairing the meeting of the national office bearers. He will conclude this meeting with his address. He will also be sharing the dais with PM Modi at the executive meeting.

Late in December last year, Nadda had launched 2.0 of the BJP Lok Sabha Pravas campaign.

As part of the BJP's focus on weak Lok Sabha seats, the party's national president JP Nadda went on a tour of two days to two states, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. He has so far has travelled to Maharashtra and Bihar.

The BJP had focused on 144 weak Lok Sabha seats initially ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls. That has now been expanded to 160 seats. The additional seats are from Maharashtra, Bihar and Bengal.

"On January 19, the BJP president will travel to Bengal and on 20th January to Uttar Pradesh under his Lok Sabha Pravas. By mid this year, Nadda would've covered most of the 80 odd Lok Sabha weak seats assigned for his visit," top BJP sources said.

62-year-old JP Nadda who has held multiple organisation portfolios with the saffron party was made the party's national president in January 2020 taking over from Amit Shah. Nadda was made working president of the party in June 2019. From 2014 to 2019 Nadda was the Union Health Minister in the first term of the Modi government. (ANI)