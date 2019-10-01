From role of transgender in history to Hindu Rashtra, Bhagwat explains all

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday took a leaf out of Mahabharata to endorse his organisation's stand on homosexuality and transgender. Bhagwat spoke of 'issues' that weren't discussed earlier in the Sangh and called them an intrinsic part of the society just like others.

While speaking on transgender and homosexuals, Bhagwat, without naming them, said: "In Mahabharata, there was a warrior that made Arjun worried. They used to wear a uniform and fight battles along with others. We should look at them with affinity. Here are the issues that have been talked about. Those are also humans and part of history. They were involved in the making of society."

The RSS chief further said, to the hall full of Union Ministers and Sangh functionaries, "There have been issues that Sangh never discussed. But we need to think that there may be Swaysmsevaks who might inquire about Sangh's stand on it. They should be told about our stand."

Bhagwat too spoke on what is called a "Hindu Rashtra."

"Balasaheb had said that apart from the fact Hindustan is a Hindu Rashtra, everything can change. Because Hindustan is a Hindu Rashtriya is a talk that has been going on for years. Did we make Hindu or did we make Bharat? This we have inherited. Hedgewar read extensively. He has said till the time when even a single person who calls this land his motherland and one who calls himself Hindu is alive, it is a Hindu nation," he said.

Bhagwat, however, cautioned to consider any book as gospel on the Sangh. "Be it even the 'Bunch of Thoughts.' If you want to know Sangh, the only credible source is the life of Dr Hedgewar. Books are instructive. If you need to understand Sangh, read Dr Hedgewar's life," he said.

The RSS chief was speaking in the national capital at the launch of the book -- The RSS roadmaps for the 21st century -- by Sunil Ambekar, ABVP's national organising secretary.

While praising the book, the RSS chief said: "No one can claim they have understood Sangh fully. It is difficult to understand Sangh and having understood it partially and to put that down in words is also difficult and finally to write it in a foreign language is even more difficult. Yet Sunil ji did it."

He added that many in the Sangh came and complained to him about the author's authority to write on Sangh's roadmap.

"When this book and its name became public, there were many who asked how come Sunil ji is telling Sangh's roadmap. I said every 'Sevak' is independent of thoughts. In fact, it helps us immensely and if such analysis comes to us, it helps us," Bhagwat said.

Elaborating on the title of the book, Bhagwat said that every Sangh worker thinks independently about Sangh but it works through consensus. He also commented on those who call themselves RSS' ideologues.

"There is no such thing. We don't have any," added the RSS chief.

Ambekar, the author of the book, also spoke about the need for writing this book. While listing the reasons he chose to pen this book, Ambekar said: "Students have queries on various issues and that prompted me to pen this book."

Speaking about the Sangh, Ambekar said: "It is a group of common people that works for the common well being of the society. If people who want to learn about Sangh and know it, get a clear understanding."

Former Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan spoke about the details of caste-based discrimination elaborated in the book.

"In Chapter 5 of the book, caste and inequalities in societies have been talked about. The author had given extensive details on caste and caste-based discrimination, which has hampered the development of the nation," said the former CJI, adding this is a book that should be read with great fervour. (ANI)

