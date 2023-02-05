From solid roads to Balasaheb Thackeray's dispensary, Maha CM aims to develop Mumbai through BMC budget

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget- a budget of "development".

"Mumbai's budget is a budget for the development of the city, a budget for the benefit of the people. There will be completely solid roads, and health facilities and Balasaheb Thackeray's dispensary will be built. Our aim is to develop the city," Shinde said talking to reporters on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) presented a Rs 52,619.07 crore budget for the year 2023-24.

He further said that the number of hospitals would increase.

"MRI, CT-SCAN, and dialysis machines will increase," he added.

Maharashtra CM further said that there is a provision in the budget for setting up air purifier towers to reduce pollution in Mumbai.

Reacting to the budget, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that this budget is for contractors, he said, "Maharashtra has got nothing in the budget. He questioned if BMC is not going to do any big projects then why is the budget increased?



"It seems to be a copy-paste budget. When Shiv Sena came to power it saved the money of Mumbaikars and brought BMC into profit. Mumbaikars have reposed faith in us for the last 25 years," Thackeray further stated.

Aaditya Thackeray said BMC further said, "It is the hard-earned money of Mumbaikars that's why it should be used very thoughtfully".

The white paper should be brought to BMC's FD so that it can be known how much money BMC will use.

"I had demanded that no new project should be announced in the BMC budget even though our leader Anil Parab had taken the press conference on the same," he added.

"Does the commissioner have the right to spend Rs 1,700 crores on the beautification of Mumbai? He questioned.. all this is happening to make Mumbai bow before Delhi," he further stated.

However, in the budget, the ongoing Coastal Road project got an allocation of Rs 3,545 crore in the budget 2023-24. The project was expected to be ready by this year end. However, the BMC in its budget pushed the deadline to the end of the financial year 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, which is the fourth major link connecting the eastern and western suburbs, got an allocation of Rs 1,060 crore. The BMC also said that 70 per cent works of the Nahur road over-bridge (which will connect to the GMLR) have been completed. (ANI)

