From Yog Diwas to marking 'Emergency', BJP tasks its top leadership to connect with party workers, masses

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): From celebrating Yog Diwas to training the health volunteers under 'Sewa hi Sangathan', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to observe and celebrate at least seven events in the months of June and July to connect with party workers and the masses.

To ensure that these events are undertaken by party workers effectively, the party has assigned its top leaders to review these events.

While Yog Diwas celebrations and publicity will be looked after by the party General Secretary Arun Singh, National Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Bisweswar Tudu, the tree plantation drive has been entrusted to Arun Singh and national secretaries Sunil Deodhar, DK Aruna, Alka Gurjar and Omprakash Dhurve.

The tree plantation drive will be undertaken from June 23 which coincides with the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and will end on his birth anniversary that falls on July 6.

The party has decided to reach out to cadre and people to observe a 'black day' on June 25 for the imposition of emergency by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The party will be holding video conferences to mark the undemocratic step taken by Congress by "murdering democracy". Press conferences too will be organised across the country to mark the day.

BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav and national secretaries Y Satya Kumar and Vijaya Rahatkar will supervise these events.

According to a communication sent out by BJP leaders by the party, a state-level officer should be assigned the job to publicise the public issues raised in Mann ki Baat that will be aired on June 27.

A seminar on meeting COVID challenges will be supervised by national office bearers Bhupendra Yadav, Dilip Saikia, Annapurna Devi, Vinod Tawde and Vinod Sonkar, whereas vaccination, health volunteers, and 'Sewa hi Sangathan' will be the responsibility of Tarun Chugh, CT Ravi, Rajeev Bindal and D Purandeshwari. (ANI)