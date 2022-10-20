G Kishan Reddy accuses TRS of "stooping to a new low" over JP Nadda's 'grave' in Telangana's Munugode

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Minster G Kishan Reddy on Thursday condemned the latest incident in which miscreants dug a grave of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in Nalgonda and accused the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi of "stooping to a new low" in politics.

"Land is slipping under the TRS feet, that is why they are getting indulged in wrongdoings. They (TRS) are shameless. A grave was made for BJP president JP Nadda, there were also flowers and some rituals on the grave. He is alive and is a very popular person and the president of the National political party, he was insulted and it never happened anything like this before in the country," he said.

Some people dug a grave over the delay in setting up the Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre in the Choutuppal area in Munugode.

The incident came to the fore on Thursday ahead of the Munugode bypolls.

Earlier in 2016, Nadda had promised to set up the research centre in Malkapuran when he visited Munugode.

He further said that BJP would fight in the upcoming election to free the state from TRS.

"It is a Majlis party and we will fight against the family rule in the coming days," Reddy said adding, "Since 9 years TRS party is in power and the KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) family is ruling the state. It is your duty to work on fluoride problems. We never won an election in Nalgonda district and you are blaming our party and insulting our National president, what justice is this?"



Earlier, taking to Twitter, Reddy said, "TRS hooligans with encouragement from farmhouse family have stooped to a new low depicting BJP President as a samadhi is shameful even by their already low standards The culturally aware voters of Munugodu will not tolerate such nasty behaviour and give them a befitting response."

Meanwhile, other BJP leaders also condemned the incident and accused the ruling party.

"Digging a grave and putting a picture of JP Nadda is stupidity. We condemn it and will file a police complaint. BJP requested the TRS government about the fluoride institute in Munugode, even after repeated requests, the TRS govt has gone blind and deaf. As they have failed and do not have any issue, they raked up this issue before the bypoll," BJP leader NV Subhash told ANI.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said the act is a "new low" in Indian politics. "Vinash kale viprit buddhi," she tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Despicable indeed! This marks a disturbing & disgraceful new low in the political discourse. Clearly shows how dispensations which aspire to challenge the BJP in Telangana are clearly intimidated by our momentum."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged that TRS conducted the act in desperation since it is fearing a defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"The growing influence of the BJP in Telangana. Panicked by its certain defeat in the coming assembly elections, TRS has done this reprehensible act. It is condemnable. The people of the state will surely give a befitting reply to this act in time to come," read Scindia's tweet translated from Hindi. (ANI)

