G Kishan Reddy pays tribute to bravehearts of Pulwama attack

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs (MoS), G Kishan Reddy, on Friday took to Twitter to pay tribute to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the line of duty in Pulwama terror attack.

"My homage to the brave martyrs of Pulwama Attack who lost their lives in the line of duty. We shall never let your sacrifices go in vain. You impel us all in the service of our motherland," G Kishan Reddy tweeted.

In another tweet, he has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and termed him shameless for asking "who benefitted" from the Pulwama attack.

"On a day when the whole nation salutes the bravery and valour of 40 CRPF personnel who fell in a cowardly attack abetted by Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi shamelessly asks "who benefitted?" Is he being His Master's voice as he parrots the voice of an adversarial state," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid their homage to the bravehearts of Pulwama attack.

On February 14 last year, a Pakistan backed Jaishe-e Mohammad suicide bomber filled with explosives rammed truck with the convoy of 2,500 CRPF personnel, travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the ghastly attack near Pulwama. All the political leaders condemned the attack and expressed their anguish towards it.

Following the dastardly attack, India Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple strikes at a Jaish-e- terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot training camp, killing numerous terrorists and destruction of their infrastructure. (ANI)

