G20: Darjeeling going to be 'darling' for world, says West Bengal Governor

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Highlighting the tourism potential of Darjeeling that hosted second G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday said the Himalayan town is going to be "darling" as far as the world is concerned.

Around 130 G20 delegates are in Darjeeling for the second meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group.



On the sidelines of the meeting, West Bengal Governor hosted all G20 delegates to lunch at Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling on Monday.

"We take this as an opportunity to present the best of India before the rest of the world. This is an attempt to hold infinity on the palm of your hand and eternity in an hour. India has arrived..." Governor Bose told ANI.

"Delegates have shared their experiences of India. They shared their experiences about Darjeeling. Darjeeling is going to be darling as far as the world is concerned," he added.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, the G20 Secretariat and the Government of West Bengal organised several cultural events for the delegates and invited countries at Mall Road in Darjeeling, where each delegate was overwhelmed by the way India hosted them for three days in Darjeeling.

"I like the Dance and myself danced during the performance... India is full of colour and I like the weather of Darjeeling," Felix De Paz, Director General, Tourism, Spain told ANI.

Indonesian Ambassador Ina Hagginyas Krishnamurthy said she relished the food during her three-day visit to Darjeeling.



"I used to think that Indonesian food is very spicy, but Indian food is also very spicy and I loved it," she told ANI.



Asked whether Darjeeling will attract tourists from across the world, Ambassador of Mexico said, "The head of UNESCO is from Mexico and I am going to tell him that Darjeeling is the best city. Himalayan train is recognised by UNESCO too."

The Ambassador of Singapore Simon Wong Wie Kuen was also overwhelmed by India's hospitality and told ANI that, "I am going to ask our maximum tour operators to explore Darjeeling and I am sure more tourists from Singapore will visit this lovely place," Simon Wie kuen Wong told ANI.

G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, being a native of Darjeeling, took the opportunity to give a brief tour guide to all ambassadors and delegates to highlight the importance of Darjeeling during the three-day visit. (ANI)