Gadchiroli naxal attack: NIA takes over probe

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of the May 1 Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district, in which 15 policemen and a civilian lost their lives.

So far, eight accused have been arrested in the case.

Fifteen police personnel and a driver had lost their lives in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxals in Gadchroli.

A private vehicle carrying the 15 policemen, who were part of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the driver, was en-route from Kurkheda Police Station in Gadchiroli to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli when it was ambushed on its way at around 12:30 pm on May 1.

In the wake of the incident, searching and combing operation was carried out in Kurkheda forest area in Gadchiroli. (ANI)

