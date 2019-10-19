Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari criticizes NCP, Congress leaders for wanting to switch sides ahead of polls

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:52 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday advised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to do "family planning" within the party to "avoid crowding" from NCP and Congress.

"Earlier we used to lose every election... Victory was a farfetched dream... Now we are winning... NCP and Congress people are very smart, they switch sides wherever they see a profit. I urged Devendra Fadnavis to stop and do family planning (within the party)... Avoid crowding," Gadkari said while addressing a rally here.
"Candidates who are contesting elections from Congress and NCP, 90 per cent of their parents have been MPs or MLAs," he added.
Today was the last day for campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are slated to take place on Monday (October 21).
The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:29 IST

Hyderabad : Two injured in heritage building collapse

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Two persons were injured after a heritage building partially collapsed here on Saturday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:28 IST

Odisha to have standard operating procedures for `golden hour'...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In another step towards saving the life of the accident victims, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Saturday issued directions for strengthening the management of the "golden hour" with definite Standard Operating procedure (SOP) for first 48 hours of free tre

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:24 IST

'Govt to bring anti-camcording bill in upcoming winter session...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The central government will bring the anti-camcording bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, sources said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:22 IST

Assam Rifles recovers contraband cache, one arrested

Tengnoupal (Manipur) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Assam Rifles has recovered brown sugar, WIY (World Is Yours) tablets and heroin worth Rs 82 lakh from a person near Khudengthabi in Manipur on October 17.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:18 IST

Telangana: IMS Joint Director attempts suicide in prison

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Dr Padmaja, Joint Director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS), allegedly attempted suicide in a prison here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:12 IST

Uttar Pradesh CM to meet Kamlesh Tiwari's kin tomorrow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the family of slain Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:03 IST

Seven gets life imprisonment for killing lawyer in Hisar

Hisar (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A court in Hisar has sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for murder of a lawyer in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:01 IST

MoS for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy to visit Assam, Manipur from Oct 20

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will undertake a three-day visit to Assam and Manipur beginning October 20 as part of the North East Development initiative introduced by the Centre in 2015.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:00 IST

Culture Minister slams Congress leaders for criticising proposal...

New Delhi (India) October 19 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Saturday slammed leaders of Congress and some other opposition parties for being critical of proposal in BJP's Maharashtra manifesto confer Bharat Ratna to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and said controversy over the i

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:59 IST

We will not burn straw if we are compensated for managing...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Farmers continue to burn stubble in the district despite the ban imposed by the Punjab government. Farmers say that they will stop burning crop residue if they are suitably compensated by the government for managing stubble.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:34 IST

Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40,000 police personnel to be...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, 40,000 police personnel will be deployed in Mumbai and drones will be used for surveillance as part of security arrangements, Mumbai Police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:33 IST

Rahul has lunch at Delhi restaurant

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday had lunch at a restaurant in central Delhi with his friends.

Read More
iocl