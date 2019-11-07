Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Thursday.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Thursday.

Gadkari refutes speculation of him as next Maharashtra CM

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:08 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Road Transports Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday dismissed speculations of him being named as the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, saying he will continue to work as a cabinet minister in the central government.
Rebuffing speculation, Gadkari told reporters here, "No question of me returning to Maharashtra. I will continue to work in Delhi."
He reiterated that the government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
"Our alliance -- BJP and Shiv Sena -- have got the mandate. A decision will be taken soon (on government formation). As far as BJP is concerned, Devendra Fadnavis Ji will form the government under his leadership as BJP won 105 seats. Hence, the Chief Minister should be from BJP itself," he said.
The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together on October 21. While the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the recently held elections, it is yet to stake a claim for government formation.
In the assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Vidhan Sabha.
Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition owing to differences between the two parties on power-sharing.
Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. But Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, leading to an impasse over government formation. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:30 IST

Delhi: DPCC delegates meet Dr. Manmohan Singh ahead of Kartarpur visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The delegates of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ahead of his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:26 IST

Karnataka: Overflowing pond causes waterlogging in Bagalkot

Bagalkot (Karnataka) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Incessant rainfall in the state of Karnataka triggered water-logging in the Badami area in Bagalkot district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:17 IST

Andheri: Community fridge installed to check food wastage, feed needy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 7 (ANI): Andheri residents have set up a community fridge to reduce food wastage and provide food to the underprivileged people.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:14 IST

DRI arrests Chinese national, busts syndicate smuggling gold into India

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Chinese national which led to the bust of a major Chinese syndicate involved in smuggling gold from Hong Kong and Taiwan into India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:04 IST

Build Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue near India Gate, says his kin

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose, who is the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, appealed to the Centre to build a statue of the late freedom fighter at India Gate and INA Memorial in the national capital for his contributions to the Indian independence movement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:55 IST

CWC to discuss Ayodhya , economic slowdown on Nov 10

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is slated to meet here on Sunday to mull on party's strategy ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit which is expected anytime before November 17, claimed sources within the party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:49 IST

PM Narendra Modi attends Global Investors Meet in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended an exhibition organised at the two-day Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Meet being held in Dharamshala.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:45 IST

New Delhi: Sitharaman chairs meet with Financial Stability and...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired a meeting with members of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:40 IST

Farmer attempts suicide over land dispute in Dokulapadu village

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A farmer identified as Allu Jaganmohan Rao on Wednesday tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol over himself over a land dispute with the village officials at Dokulapadu village of Narasannapeta mandal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:39 IST

Mumbai: Western Railways introduces 'Uttam' coaches with CCTV cameras

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 7 (ANI): The Western Railways introduced Uttam coaches for the local trains in Mumbai on Wednesday here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:37 IST

Despite 'Howdy-Modi,' Massive increase in H-1B visa denial for...

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reports that the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policies have led to a massive increase in the rejection of petitions for H-1B visas with the highest denia

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:35 IST

SC to hear Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation matter on November 13

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear the matter of appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court on November 13.

Read More
iocl