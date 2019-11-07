Gadkari refutes speculation of him as next Maharashtra CM

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:04 IST

Build Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue near India Gate, says his kin

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose, who is the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, appealed to the Centre to build a statue of the late freedom fighter at India Gate and INA Memorial in the national capital for his contributions to the Indian independence movement.