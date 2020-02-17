Gadkari to attend Global Conference on Road Safety in Stockholm today

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to represent India at the third High-Level Global Conference on Road Safety for Achieving Global Goals 2030 in Stockholm, today.

The objective of the conference is to bring road safety on the global agenda and renew the world community's commitment to safer roads. Leaders from participating countries will draw up a road-map for reaching the United Nation's goal set under the UN Decade of Action of reducing road crashes by 2030.

During his stay in Stockholm, Gadkari will have a bilateral dialogue with his Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg, Minister for Business, Industry & Innovation Ibrahim Baylan and also with the British Minister for Road Safety Baroness Vere.

Gadkari is also scheduled to hold talks with the World Bank Vice President (South Asia) Hart Schafer. Also on Gadkari's itinerary will be a Sweden-India Transportation Safety and Innovation Partnership meeting to be attended a number of CEOs. (ANI)

