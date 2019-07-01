Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File Photo)
Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File Photo)

Gajendra Shekhawat to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:34 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will launch the Jal Shakti Abhiyan today in Delhi, amidst the rampant water scarcity prevailing in many parts of the country.
The scheme aims to make water conservation and promotion of irrigation efficiency a mass movement.
This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made three requests to people regarding water conservation in his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.
"My first request is that just like cleanliness drive has been given the shape of a mass movement by the countrymen, let's also start a mass movement for water conservation," the Prime Minister had said.
"My second request to the countrymen is to share many traditional methods that have been in use over the centuries in our country for the conservation of water. I urge all of you to share these traditional methods of water conservation," he added.
The third request the Prime Minister made to all was to share the "information concerning the people who are making significant contributions towards water conservation, NGOs and everyone else associated in the area of water conservation in order to create an intensive database of individuals and organisations dedicated to water preservation."
The creation of a Jal Shakti Ministry was announced by the BJP in their poll manifesto, with an aim to provide more channelized efforts to solve water woes in the country.
"Keeping in mind the importance of water we have created Jal Shakti Ministry. It is made to take decisions on all water-related issues will now be taken at a fast pace," Modi had said in his first radio address after assuming office. (ANI)

