Gandhi family famous for dividing India: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took a swipe at Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that this is a 'Bharat Todo Yatra as Rahul Gandhi is meeting with anti-India people during his journey.

"The Gandhi family is famous for dividing India- be it Jawaharlal Nehru who created a worse situation in Kashmir, Indira Gandhi who imposed an emergency in the country or Rajiv Gandhi who led Sikh riots. They only do vote bank politics and their Islamic thinking is breaking the country," Rathore said.

Taking a jibe at Ashok Gehlot, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that the Rajasthan Congress has no other responsibility than backing a family all the time.

"Party in the state is engaged in launching and relaunching a family? There are many major issues in the state such as women's safety, lumpy disease, but the government is not paying attention to these issues," Rathore said

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attacked BJP and said why is the party worried about the Yatra? Do they not have any work?

"PM wears glasses worth 2.5 lakh, the Home Minister himself wears a muffler worth Rs 80,000 and now BJP is politicizing a T-shirt," Gehlot had said.

Rathore further said, "Rajasthan has become a hotbed of riots today. The incidence of rape is increasing in Rajasthan. The necks are being beheaded, but these are small incidents for Congress and if a family is asked a question, then it becomes a very big issue for them."





Speaking about the Congress' Yatra, Rathore said that the Congress is pretending to unite the country.

"He is meeting with an anti-India pastor and spreading so much hatred towards Hindu society and RSS. There is a split within the Congress, they should first do the work of connecting the Congress," he further said adding that Congress's intention is clearly visible from the way they work and they are sad that the people have rejected them.

"Wherever the BJP is in the power, there are no riots and people are benefitted from every scheme. People who left the country during the Congress government are returning to India. India is now one of the strongest countries economically," the former Union Minister said.

He accused Congress saying that the party joins hands with the communists of China.

He also said that the clash between Gehlot, Pilot and other Ministers is an example of a one-man ship in the state party.

Earlier on Monday, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna launched a scathing attack on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, saying that he did not want to fight with Pilot.

"If Sachin Pilot becomes the Chief Minister by throwing a shoe at me, then he should be made soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I come to fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this," the Minister said in a tweet on Monday.

Actually, shoes were hurled during an event which was for marking the immersion of the ashes of Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla in Rajasthan's Pushkar and thousands of people turned up to pay their last respect in a show of strength by the community. (ANI)

