Representative Image
Representative Image

Gandhi Sankalp Yatra: Submit report on first day of Parliament session, BJP told its MPs

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:35 IST

By Pragya Kaushika
New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on November 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers have a task cut out for them. All of them have to submit the details of activities they had done to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The party MPs have been directed to submit the details of 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' undertaken by them.
It is learnt that apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, over the next few weeks, will take stock of the performance of their MPs regarding the 'yatra'.
Sources in the party stated that the lawmakers would need to submit detailed information regarding programmes conducted by them at the parliamentary office before November 18.
"The MPs will attend the first day of this session and are expected to submit photographs, videos and detailed coverage in local media regarding their contribution to the call made by the Prime Minister," they added.
This report is to be submitted to the BJP parliamentary office and with the central office of the party.
The details are being sought even though the party has extended its 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' by a period of three months.
It will now be a 120-day exercise and will end on January 31, 2020, instead of October.
Earlier, it was scheduled to be held between October 2 and October 31. The extension was made after several MPs sought extra time citing their busy schedule in the assembly elections and political tours to other states.
Through the yatra, launched to mark his 150th birth anniversary on October 2, the BJP is planning to propagate Bapu's ideals and principles of non-violence, Swaraj and simplicity.
As part of the yatra, BJP leaders were also asked to hold rallies, public meetings, press conferences and 'Prabhat Pheris' to reach out to the masses with the ideals of the Mahatma and ask them to propagate Bapu's message on eradicating social evils.
A 10-member committee under the chairmanship of General Secretary Arun Singh has been tasked to look after the four-month-long extended programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kicked-off the programme from Delhi and Gujarat on the same day, simultaneously, with the other top leaders of BJP who took part in events across the country.
BJP Lok Sabha MPs were instructed to be in their respective constituencies on October 2 for the start of the programme.
Party's elected representatives were asked to hold 'padyatra' for 15 days in their respective constituencies and spread the message of Gandhi as well as awareness about the call of the Prime Minister on cleanliness, single-use plastic and use of Khadi.
The winter session of Parliament will commence from November 18 and will continue till December 13. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:43 IST

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut at hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing crisis over government formation in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is admitted in a Mumbai hospital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:37 IST

Odisha celebrates Boat festival on Kartik Purnima

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Large number of citizens in Odisha took part in the yearly ritual of boat festival which was celebrated with joy and religious fervour in the state on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:34 IST

We will definitely succeed: Sanjay Raut Tweets famous Poem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar refused Shiv Sena's request for providing 48 hours to stake claim to form the government, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took to Twitter and quoted a poem written by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan in Hi

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:18 IST

Rajasthan: 7 dead in car-truck collision in Bikaner

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Seven people died and more than five others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:11 IST

PMC bank scam: Arrested auditors to be produced before court today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The economic offence wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police will on Tuesday produce two auditors who were arrested for deliberately overlooking irregularities in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank before a local court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:10 IST

Rahul, Priyanka wish people on Gurpurab

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday wished people on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Maharashtra govt formation: Will speak to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): As Shiv Sena failed to stake claim, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he will speak to Congress over the delay in government formation in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:56 IST

End result will be positive, Shiv Sena leader will be CM:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Amidst the political upheaval in Maharashtra, Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi said that the end result will be positive and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:55 IST

His teachings cut across communal divide, says Sonia on Guru...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said that the Sikh guru's teaching cut across the communal divide.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:53 IST

No misunderstanding between NCP and Congress, decision will be...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday held its ally Congress responsible for a delay in taking a decision regarding the alliance's support to Shiv Sena for the government formation in the state and said that a decision for the 'stability' in the sta

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:42 IST

Prakash Javadekar gets charge of heavy industries ministry

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Union minister Prakash Javadekar was given the additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Tuesday, just hours after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant stepped down from the post citing moral grounds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:41 IST

TN: Woman rider hit by truck while trying to avoid AIADMK...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Merely two months after a controversy broke out over hoardings in Tamil Nadu, a woman rider was on Monday morning hit by a truck while she was trying to avoid an AIADMK flagpole, which had fallen on the road near Goldwins area at Avinashi road here.

Read More
iocl