Gandhis must understand that SPG cover only for PM: BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): BJP MP and son of former prime minister Chandrashekhar, Neeraj Shekhar on Wednesday said that Gandhi family should understand that they are secure with Z-plus security and SPG security cover is only given to the Prime Minister.

"SPG security should only be given to the Prime Minister. Home Minister Amit Shah said yesterday that the Gandhi family is getting the security that is given to the President and other eminent people. Gandhi family and Congress should understand that their security is the most secure," Shekhar told ANI.

"Under SPG cover, you feel like the prime minister. It is my own experience, you feel you are someone when all the paraphernalia goes with you. I was nothing back then but even I started feeling that," he added.

The Central government had recently withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders. The Central government has decided to provide them Z-plus security, with CRPF personnel now guarding the members of the Gandhi family.

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Bill had been passed with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on November 27. (ANI)

