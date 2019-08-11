Gandhi's playing musical chair, Sonia's appointment proves Rahul was a blunder: BJP

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:36 IST

Priyanka to visit Sonbhadra to meet land dispute victims' families

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Ubbha village of Sonbhadra district on August 13 to express solidarity with families of Adivasi farmers, who were allegedly killed over a property dispute by the village headman and his associates in Ghorawal on July 17,