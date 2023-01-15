Ganga Vilas's organiser hits out at Akhilesh Yadav, says people should have sense of responsibility

Buxar (Bihar) [India], January 14 (ANI): While responding to the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement over Ganga Vilas Cruise, it's organiser Raj Singh on Saturday took a jibe at SP supremo, saying that people should have a "sense of responsibility".

"This is a democratic country and people have the 'Right to Speech' but people should also have a sense of responsibility. Now we are in Bihar and everyone knows it is a dry state. We follow the laws of all the states we visit," Singh said.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world's longest river Cruise, MV Ganga Vilas in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that Bharatiya Janata Party has the tradition of re-inaugurating the existing things as the cruise has been in service for the past 17 years and now it has bars that serve alcohol.



"This river Cruise is running since last many years, it is not new and someone has informed me that it is running for the past 17 years. They (BJP) had just added some part of it and saying that we have started it. These BJP people are far ahead in campaigning and lying. I have also heard that cruise sailing on the holy river Ganga is not an only cruise but also it has bars that serve alcohol," the SP chief said while addressing media persons in Raebareli.

"The BJP has been re-inaugurating the existing things during campaigning for the purpose of elections," he added.

"Until recently, we used to listen to aarti on Maa Ganga and listen to the objects of devotion while we were sitting there. Whenever we went on a boat ride on the Ganges people explain what we can do and what we cannot as it is a religious place. Only BJP people can now tell if there is a bar on the cruise. We have not yet entered it." (ANI)

