Gautam Gambhir invites CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ghazipur landfill site

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi constituency Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and invited him to see the "plightful situation" of the people living near the landfill.

The letter read, "As it has been a while since the results came and your swearing-in ceremony, I would like to draw your attention towards one of the biggest landfill sites of Asia, the Ghazipur landfill which falls under my constituency (East Delhi). It is a matter of great concern for all of us being public servants. The people living nearby the landfill site are in a very plightful situation."

"As CM of Delhi, you should visit the site for their sake and see their condition. Also, you will get to know what all work is being done by the central govt and BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC)," the letter said.

"I invite you to visit the landfill site with me. Please let me know when we can schedule a visit. Looking forward to your reply," it added.

The MP, however, did not give any suggestions as what he expected Kejriwal to do about the landfill site. (ANI)