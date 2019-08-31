Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy. File photo
Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy. File photo

GDP growth expected to be between 6.5 % and 7% in current fiscal: Debroy

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:54 IST

New Delhi, Aug 31 (ANI): Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Bibek Debroy said on Friday that the country's real GDP growth is expected to be between 6.5 and 7.0 in 2019-20 and several reform measures introduced by the government were meant to boost growth.
Reacting to the growth rate of 5 per cent in April to June quarter, he said a lot of "unnecessary negativism" was being generated about the economy.
According to an official release, he said macro fundamentals of the economy were sound and these measures will begin to show results in a couple of quarters.
"It is true that there are global uncertainties and net exports cannot, right now, be a major growth driver for India. Despite this, in 2019-20, real GDP growth is expected to be between 6.5 and 7.0 per cent. This range isn't one projected only by government institutions and those who work for the government. Those external to the government have also projected similar ranges of growth. When many countries in the world are struggling to find positive growth, 6.5 to 7 per cent is not to be lightly dismissed," he said.
Debroy said real rates of growth need to be more to make a dent on poverty and increase job growth.
"When economists list out structural constraints, they often mention factor markets, which are in the state list or the Concurrent List. Alternatively, they concern the legislature or the judiciary. Therefore, because these reforms are complicated areas, reforms will happen incrementally, not overnight," he said.
Referring to reforms in the financial sector and taxation procedures, he said indirect tax reform will occur through GST Council and the Task Force on Direct Taxes has already submitted its recommendations.
He said the government has announced its intention to privatise central public sector enterprises, adhere to fiscal consolidation and review central schemes on public expenditure.
Debroy said those seeking to spread a message of gloom and doom were doing a great disservice and EAC-PM does not endorse such views.
He said while constructive criticism and suggestions are welcome, a message of despair and hand-wringing is best avoided.
Debroy said he expects real growth in 2019-20 to be around 6.5 per cent, increasing to 7 per cent in 2020-21, because growth in the second half of the year is likely to be more than the first. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:36 IST

Congress terms latest GDP figures as dismal, disappointing

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Congress on Friday said that the latest GDP figures which show growth rate at 5 per cent were "dismal and disappointing" and accused the government of indulging in "headline management" instead of addressing the structural issues ailing the economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:29 IST

After take-off, Vistara flight landed back in Mumbai due to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Vistara aircraft flying to Hyderabad on Friday was safely landed back in Mumbai after a technical snag was detected after take-off.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:28 IST

Two per cent TDS to be levied on cash withdrawals over Rs 1...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Revenue Department on Friday informed that the two per cent tax deduction at source (TDS) on cash withdrawal of over Rs 1 crore within a year will come into effect from September 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:27 IST

Telangana: Teenage girl dies of cardiac arrest in Velimela

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl died in a hospital after having a cardiac arrest in Velimela area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:20 IST

Make dengue free Delhi campaign a mass movement: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Aam Aadmi Party MPs, MLAs and councillors at his residence to discuss the campaign launched by the Delhi government against Dengue and appealed the party workers to turn the campaign into a mass movement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:17 IST

5 foreign nationals held at IGI airport for foreign currency smuggling

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Five Taiwanese nationals have been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after foreign currency worth Rs 3.25 crore was recovered from their possession at IGI Airport here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:16 IST

Ahead of final NRC list publication, security tightened in Assam

Dispur (Assam) Aug 30 (ANI): A day before the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam, the state Director General of Police on Friday said that security measures have been tightened across the region, adding that strict action will be taken against those who will spr

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:15 IST

UP: RERA seizes Rohtas Building office in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Friday seized Rohtas Building office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh allegedly over unpaid arrears of RERA and labourers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:10 IST

Home Ministry simplifies visa norms for foreigners to avail...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday informed that foreigners in the country do not need to convert their primary visas to medical visas to avail healthcare services.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:09 IST

Left Shahjahanpur with 3 college mates to protect myself: Girl...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The law student who accused former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment told the Supreme Court on Friday that she left her home in Shahjhanpur, Uttar Pradesh, to "protect" herself.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 23:03 IST

Expired de-worming tablets not administered to children, says, Banda CMO

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh authorities on Thursday denied that expired albendazole tablets were not administered to students at a government-run school in Banda.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:54 IST

Bhagwat meets Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Madani

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI) In a significant development, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday met Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Syed Arshad Madani and held deliberations on the current political situation in the country.

Read More
iocl