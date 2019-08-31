GDP numbers brought down to save country from evil forces: Cong leader Singhvi

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Taking a dig at the Central government after the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate dropped to five per cent in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday said the GDP numbers are intentionally brought down in order to "safeguard the country from evil forces."

"Q1 GDP At 5% vs 5.8% QoQ. Q1 GVA At 4.9% vs 5.7% QoQ Farm Sector Growth At 2.0% vs -0.1% QoQ Construction Sector At 5.7% vs 7.1% QoQ Manufacturing Output At 0.6% vs 3.1% QoQ Mining Sector Output At 2.7% vs 4.2% QoQ We're doomed. #Economy," he tweeted.

"In order to safeguard the country from evil designs, the GDP growth rate was brought down," Singhvi said in another tweet.

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, the government data showed on Friday.

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, said Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

The previous low was recorded at 4.9 per cent in April to June 2012-13. Consumer demand and private investment have weakened amid global trade frictions and dampening business sentiment. (ANI)

