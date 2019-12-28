Gehlot condemns UP Police's misbehaviour with Priyanka

Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condemned Uttar Pradesh police's misconduct with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while she was on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri in Lucknow.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said: "It's condemnable that UP cops misbehaved with Priyankaji and forcefully stopped her from visiting kin of an arrested activist, protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)."

He added, "It's undemocratic that Congress leaders are stopped repeatedly from meeting families of victims. The govt aims to silence people and opposition too."

His comments came after Priyanka alleged that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman while on her way to meet the family of Darapuri, who was arrested by the police during anti-CAA protests.

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," she said.

Adding that she walked to reach Darapuri's home, Priyanka said the police stopped her without knowing where she was going. (ANI)

