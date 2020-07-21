Gehlot govt afraid of CBI probe in audiotape case, says BJP chief Satish Poonia

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government is afraid that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could probe the audiotape case and other issues.

Poonia's statement came after the Rajasthan government, through a notification dated July 19, revoked all previous general consents issued earlier under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.

"Prior consent of Rajasthan government shall be required to be taken on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences under section 3 of DSPE Act, 1946 by Delhi Special Police Establishment," the notification read.

"The government notification makes it clear that the CBI cannot investigate any issues of Rajasthan without prior permission of the state government. This decision has been taken as the government was afraid that CBI can investigate audiotape case and other issues," Poonia said while speaking to ANI.

Poonia had earlier too questioned how can the Rajasthan government in connivance with the state police permit phone tapping without the knowledge of the Chief Secretary and ACS (Home).

Speaking to ANI, Poonia had said, "Since the Chief Secretary and ACS (Home) have said that they are not aware of the phone tapping, the question is -- can the Rajasthan government and the state police permit any such tape recording or audio recording?"

"The BJP has demanded a CBI inquiry in this because figures are pointed on a Central Minister which is baseless. So the Home Ministry has taken cognizance of this matter which is as per the procedure and I think many things will come into light," the Rajasthan BJP president had said.

Two FIRs have been registered by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi pertaining to the audio clips on the alleged conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government on Friday.

These complaints were filed after Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP at a press conference. (ANI)