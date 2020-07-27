Gehlot govt in majority, wants to convene Assembly session to discuss pertinent issues: Cong

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government is in majority and wants to convene State Assembly session to discuss pertinent issues including COVID-19, said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Monday.

"Rajasthan Government led by Ashok Gehlot is in majority and wants to convene State Assembly session. We want to discuss important matters including COVID-19 with the opposition in the Assembly," Pande told reporters here.

Earlier, a senior MLA and one of the staunch supporters of Sachin Pilot, Hemaram Choudhary, has claimed that 10-15 legislators of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot camp are in contact with them. He added that they will switch sides once they are set free.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said that Raj Bhavan never had an intention "not to call" the assembly session and has asked the Ashok Gehlot government to deliberate on three points including 21-day notice period for convening session and maintaining social distancing norms.

CM Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress party will approach the President and, if required, will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the political situation in Rajasthan.

He had earlier said alleged that the Governor was not calling the Assembly session due to "pressure from the top".

Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

