Gehlot should rein in his own MLAs, not blame BJP: Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise his government, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday said that if the former is so sure of a political conspiracy, then he should focus on his own party and rein in his MLAs.

"When Ashok Gehlot knows about this alleged political conspiracy, then why didn't he rein in those trying to carry it out? Why do MLAs from his party always defect?" Mishra told reporters here after a function organised by the state Home Ministry here.

Gehlot on Saturday had accused BJP of conspiring against him and trying to destabilise his government.



Gehlot slammed Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "They (BJP) tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Amit Shah and (BJP leader) Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister. There was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister and now it's him."

"They (BJP) were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall and this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this," Gehlot said at a meeting with party leaders via video conferencing.

He had earlier accused BJP of attempting to destabilise his government in July this year. (ANI)

